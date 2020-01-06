Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

