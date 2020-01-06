Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.