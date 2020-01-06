Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.27

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.27 and traded as low as $65.22. Selective Insurance Group shares last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 139,721 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

