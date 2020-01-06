Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.39

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 142013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $816.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

