Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

