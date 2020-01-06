Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit