Sentient Coin (SEN) One Day Volume Tops $12,191.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $724,019.00 and $12,191.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00738414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00240408 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,906,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,906,478 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

