Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $8.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $6.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $55.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 351,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,163. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.60. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.