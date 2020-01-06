Sessia (KICKS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $998,031.00 and $3.05 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.06008628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

