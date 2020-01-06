Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.41. The stock had a trading volume of 642,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $371.00 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.20.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

