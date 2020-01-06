Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,290,000 after purchasing an additional 64,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.