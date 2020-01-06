Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $59,875.20 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

