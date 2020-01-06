Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells $59,875.20 in Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.84.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 143,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
