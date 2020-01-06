Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce $10.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $10.68 million. Shotspotter reported sales of $9.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.32 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 334.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,058. The company has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

