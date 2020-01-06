Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 111,607 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 111,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,573,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.27. 759,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,575. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.11 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

