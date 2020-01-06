Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

