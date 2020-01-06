Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.23. 10,237,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

