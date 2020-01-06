Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.44 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,239 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

