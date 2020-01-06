Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,258,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,731,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $33.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,394.21. 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,396.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,332.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,229.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

