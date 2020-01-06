Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 212,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.