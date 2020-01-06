Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $214.26. 741,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,517. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.06 and a 12 month high of $216.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

