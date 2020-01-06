Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.49 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

