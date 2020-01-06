Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Raised to $16.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 430,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

