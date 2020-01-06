South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.25

Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.25 and traded as high as $32.64. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 38,748 shares trading hands.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.