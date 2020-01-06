SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35, 1,046 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

