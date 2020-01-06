SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.32, 23,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 822.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 310,658 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.