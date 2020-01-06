Spence Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,335,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 25,400,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.