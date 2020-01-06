Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.98. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.
About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.
