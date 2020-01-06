Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.98. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.