Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8,831.98

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8,831.98 and traded as high as $9,005.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $8,960.00, with a volume of 73,154 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,831.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,394.27.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

