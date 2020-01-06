Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $11.78. Spok shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,631 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Spok alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $169,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,346.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Oreilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Insiders have bought a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $368,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spok by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 898,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Spok by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Spok by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Spok by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spok by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.