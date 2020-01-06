Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22, 2,123,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,856,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $355.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

