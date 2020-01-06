Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.34.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SBPH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.