Sprint (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on S. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Sprint by 61.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprint by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sprint by 18.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sprint by 214.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 851,326 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

