StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.46. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 450 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GASS shares. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in StealthGas by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

