Stephen Douglass Sells 4,455 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $261,438.68.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.20. 982,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 303.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

