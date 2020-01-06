Stephens Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. 287,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

In other news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

