Stephens Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $29.50

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price raised by Stephens from $28.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

