Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Up 12.8%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 354,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 217,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

