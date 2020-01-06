Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SUNW opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.71. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

