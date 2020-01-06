Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $5.46 on Friday. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.