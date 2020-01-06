Swap Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Swap has a market cap of $344,883.00 and $257,561.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.