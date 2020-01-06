Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.62

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.62 and traded as high as $25.97. Symantec shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 2,706,447 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $227,048.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,786.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 1,154.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

