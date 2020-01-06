Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) Trading Up 2%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Synthetic Biologics, Inc (NASDAQ:SYN)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 2,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

