Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0217

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $224,255.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00591996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010213 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000456 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,076,914 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

