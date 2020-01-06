T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.52. 770,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,065. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

