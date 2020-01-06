TaaS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 11% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $221.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00006255 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

