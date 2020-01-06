TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 0.4%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €22.16 ($25.77) and last traded at €22.40 ($26.05), 175,254 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.50 ($26.16).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.51 ($26.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.10 and its 200-day moving average is €21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

