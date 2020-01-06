Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLRD. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Shares of TLRD opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tailored Brands news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,369 shares of company stock worth $155,998. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 153,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.