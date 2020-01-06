Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Talos Energy by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

