Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Shares Up 9.6%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16, 1,895,479 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 936,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $444.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$716,921.30. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

