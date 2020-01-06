Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $188,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.