Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$68.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.77. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$51.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.03%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

